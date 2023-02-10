Londonderry: Future of Bridge Street GP practice in doubt
- Published
The future of a Londonderry GP practice is in doubt after it handed its contract back to deliver services.
The Bridge Street Family GP practice has notified the strategic planning and performance group (SPPG) of its intention to hand back its contract.
That contract is due to end on 31 July.
BBC News NI understands that the practice has about 4,800 patients, who have been told about the decision and will be informed of next steps.
It follows the announcement of a similar move in December by Racecourse Medical Group GP Practice in the Shantallow area of Derry.
In a statement, the Department of Health (DoH) said it would now now begin a recruitment process to put new arrangements in place to deliver GP services.
"The department want to reassure patients that Bridge Street Medical Practice will continue to retain the contract to deliver GP services for the next six months," they said.
"Patients at the practice do not need to take any action" and "should continue to contact the Practice as normal".
The department said they will be writing to all practice patients to keep them informed as this process begins.
'Clock starts ticking'
Speaking to BBC Radio Foyle's Mark Patterson Show, Dr Alan Stout, co-chair of the British Medical Association's GP committee, said "far too many contracts are going back".
"Whenever a practice decides they are not viable anymore and cannot continue to practice, they give notice to the board or the department that they are no longer going to provide those services," he said.
When a contract is handed back, "the clock starts ticking", he added, as there is a six-month notice period to hand back the contract.
"That is when the frantic work starts to either get new doctors, a new contractor, or something to maintain that practice.
"That is why patients are asked not to leave or move as all that work goes on, and hopefully at the end of those six months or sooner is - if it can be achieved -is a new contractor."
Dr Stout said two practices in Derry handing their contracts and back was very problematic.
"We are talking about some very deprived areas and this is where we know there are health inequalities," he added.