All motorcycle road racing in Northern Ireland cancelled for 2023
All motorcycle road racing, short circuit racing and trials in Northern Ireland have been cancelled for 2023.
After an emergency meeting of the Ulster Centre of the Motorcycle Union of Ireland, the organising clubs deemed it impossible to run events because of soaring insurance charges.
Quoted costs for public liability insurance for 2023 have tripled to an amount over £400,000.
Cancelled events include the North West 200.
Other cancelled events include the Cookstown 100, Tandragee 100, Armoy Race of Legends, Ulster Grand Prix, and Sunflower trophy at Bishopscourt.
The Ulster Superbike Championship is also amongst the events which will not take place.
Motocross is not affected.
In a statement, Motorcycle Union of Ireland (Ulster Centre) chairman John Dillon said meetings had been held on both Monday and Thursday about the issue.
"The consensus was that the costs proposed were, at this time, unsustainable for most clubs in order to provide the required public liability cover to run our planned events," he said.
"The MCUI (UC) will, however, continue to pursue all options for the provision of Public Liability insurance, should they arise in the near future.
"We appreciate that this situation is far from ideal, however although we have been unable to secure the running of events for this year, this arrangement and decision will go a little way to at least allowing licence holders the opportunity to engage in competitive events, should they wish, with the appropriate cover and security."