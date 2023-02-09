Household rates: Lisburn and Castlereagh approves 7.49% increase
- Published
A 7.49% increase in household rates has been approved by Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council.
The rates hike was agreed at a special meeting of the local authority on Thursday evening.
It said it meant the average household within the council area with a capital value of £145,000, would pay an extra £2.96 per month.
The council has also ratified a non-domestic district rate increase of 5.23%.
LCCC said it continued to have the lowest domestic rates in Northern Ireland, although this is subject to change as more council areas prepare to announce their rates for the year ahead.
On Wednesday, Mid Ulster District Council agreed to increase household rates by 7.3% while Newry, Mourne and Down District Council agreed a rise of 5.99%.
Belfast City Council agreed to increase household rates by 7.99%.
Fermanagh and Omagh District Council is also meeting on Thursday, with other councils yet to agree their rates for 2023-24.
The money generated by rates is used to pay for public services, with bills decided against the value of a property.
Ice bowl investment
LCCC also outlined its plans for the year ahead, including a multi-million pound investment at Dundonald International Ice Bowl.
The council also said work was due to start soon on new 3G pitches in Lisburn and Carryduff.
Councillor Stuart Hughes, chairman of the council's corporate services committee, said the council was "keenly aware" of the financial pressures faced by people.
"We have not taken the decision lightly to increase rates - but the reality is we are responsible for vital services that must be delivered," he said.
"The council is currently facing additional cost pressures of £7 million - driven by factors such as the unprecedented rise in the cost of utilities, waste services, materials and supply contracts as well as salary costs."