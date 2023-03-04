Fra Fee: Dungannon to Disney – homecoming concert for actor
- Published
"I can't say loads, only that I think it's going to be pretty, pretty, class."
That is the response from Dungannon-born Fra Free when asked about his forthcoming role in the big-budget movie Rebel Moon.
It's the creation of high-profile Hollywood director Zack Snyder.
"It's just this huge sci-fi epic and Zack has an amazing eye, he's created this entire world, so I'm super excited about it," said the County Tyrone actor.
Fantastical Netflix sci-fi is a long way from treading the boards in Coalisland's Craic Theatre and the Bardic stage in the village of Donaghmore.
'I was utterly transfixed'
Fee, 35, first caught the acting bug after watching Blood Brothers at his sister's school.
"It's my first memory of observing theatre magic and I was utterly transfixed," he said.
"I made my parents take me to every performance of that show, sitting front and centre with my wee packet of crisps."
Fee's father had been in amateur dramatics in County Tyrone, and Fee followed in his footsteps.
He said: "When you're young, Tyrone can feel like 'living in the sticks', and places with an in-house professional theatre like the Opera House and Lyric in Belfast could feel really far away.
"But watching my dad be part of these incredible plays with high productions values and all produced locally, showed me what was possible."
Before long, he had landed his first role in the Sound of Music in the Craic Theatre and other starring roles in Belfast productions followed.
By the time he left school, he had already decided he was going to apply for the Royal Academy of Music in London, and a role in Les Mes in the West End beckoned.
"I'm not sure I can pinpoint something as a big break, for me it's really a series of small things that build up to just reaching larger audiences," he said.
"But to be honest in the early days, all I could think was: 'Are you kidding me? Someone's going to allow me to make a living like this?'"
His role on stage in Les Mes caught the eye of Oscar-winning director Tom Hooper, who was putting together the Hollywood remake of the stage show.
Soon Fee was rubbing shoulders with Hollywood heavyweights like Russel Crowe and Hugh Jackman.
"To work with those actors was the most exciting thing in the world because these are people I really admire," he said.
"I had been watching them on screen for years, but never in my wildest dreams did I imagine, I'd be there too, so that was very, very, special."
'I thought it was a mistake'
The Tyrone native went on to have successful roles on screen and stage in the years that followed, including a leading role on Broadway in the Tony Award-winning The Ferry Man.
More recently, he received high acclaim for his role in the latest West-End remake of Cabaret.
But perhaps one of his most high-profile jobs to date came in 2021 when he became part of the hugely popular Marvel Cinematic Universe by joining the Disney+ series Hawkeye.
He played Kazimierz "Kazi" Kazimierczak, a thorn in the side of Marvel Avenger Hawkeye, played by Oscar-nominated Jeremy Renner.
It's something Fee said he was still trying to get his head around.
"I sent this tape in and when they told me I had the role I just couldn't believe it, because I'm a huge fan of these movies.
"I genuinely thought it was a mistake, that I was going to show up on set and the director would be like: 'Oh sorry we thought you were Kit Harrington!'"
With further Marvel series in the works, is a return to that world on the cards?
"Who knows? If it did happen it certainly would be interesting to see if my character Kazi would evolve closer to the comic incarnation," he said.
"But I genuinely don't know. I guess, we'll have to wait and see, I'll keep my phone on."
This is not a drill…Kazi figurine is now available to buy from @Target … madness. @hawkeyeofficial @marvel #kazi pic.twitter.com/PHeFUbEpsx— Fra Fee (@frafee) February 14, 2023
He hasn't forgotten his big-screen roots either, with roles in Irish films such as horror-comedy Boys From The County Hell and the modern Irish western thriller, Pixie.
Fee believes the Irish film industry is riding on the crest of a wave following a host of wins at this year's Oscars.
He said: "I'm very proud to be from here, but I don't think it's coincidental or luck; the Irish have always been amazing at telling stories.
"It's wonderful to see the local film industry recognised like this and I would love to continue telling stories in Ireland, about Ireland, with Irish people."
He has the starring role in a night of stories and songs from the world of theatre and folk at Belfast's Lyric Theatre on Sunday 12 March, which will also be streamed online.
"It's basically just me singing a bunch of my favourite songs and telling some yarns with an amazing band and some guest singers joining me," he said.
"I'll be up there doing what I love most, with people that I love, having a bit of craic."