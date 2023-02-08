Derry city centre one-way traffic system to be scrapped
- Published
Councillors in Londonderry have voted to scrap a one-way system introduced to reduce city centre traffic.
The scheme came into effect in 2021 and has operated from Carlisle Road, through Ferryquay Street and on to the city's Diamond.
When launched, the then Infrastructure Minister Nichola Mallon said it would "transform the Derry cityscape".
On Wednesday a Derry City and Strabane District Council committee voted to return to a two-way traffic system.
Its decision followed a consultation carried out in November and December.
The council's environment and regeneration committee heard almost 70% of more than 500 respondents wanted to see the one-way system scrapped.
A council report's recommendation to scrap the system was passed unopposed.
The one-way measures were initially to be in place for 18 months and was aimed at reducing the volume of traffic in the city centre.
In October councillors voted to extend the scheme to allow for feedback.
"The surveys clearly point us in the direction that the public want to return to what was there before," Social Democratic and Labour Party councillor John Boyle told Wednesday's committee meeting.
He said the negative feedback must be listened to.
'Disruptive'
Sinn Féin councillor Emma McGinley said the survey results spoke for themselves.
"Overwhelmingly people do not support the one-way system, it has been disruptive," she added.
Maurice Devenney of the Democratic Unionist Party told the committee that although there had been a broad welcome for the scheme when first mooted, council had got it wrong.
"We must put our hands up, it has been a failure," he said.
Aontú councillor Emmett Doyle said the scheme had "frustrated everyone in and around that area" since its introduction.
"They have hated it from day one. I am very happy to dance on this scheme's grave," he said.
The council will now ask Stormont's Department for Infrastructure to coordinate the reintroduction of two-way traffic.