Stormont: NI secretary to spell out plans on election delay
- Published
The Northern Ireland secretary will spell out plans to delay the requirement to call an assembly election when he meets Stormont's five largest parties on Thursday.
Round table talks will take place at the government's offices in Belfast.
It is understood Chris Heaton-Harris has also asked parties to bring proposals for the budget for 2023-24.
Mr Heaton-Harris has been under a legal duty to call a fresh assembly election since mid-January after the Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) failed to end its boycott of the Northern Ireland Executive.
The party withdrew its First Minister Paul Givan from the executive in February 2021 and has not returned.
That also meant it fell to Mr Heaton-Harris to set a budget for the current financial year, which ends next month.
If an executive is not reformed, it will be up to Mr Heaton-Harris to explore options and assess what efficiencies can be made.
Ahead of Thursday's talks, government officials have also asked the parties to provide feedback on the current budget, as well as decisions that have been taken by civil servants running Stormont's nine departments in the absence of minsters.
The previous session of round table talks led by Mr Heaton-Harris caused controversy after Sinn Féin said it would not attend, because its leader Mary Lou McDonald had been told she could not take part.
She sits as a TD (MP) in the Dáil (lower house of Ireland's parliament) where she is leader of the opposition.
At the time the UK government said diplomatic protocol meant Foreign Secretary James Cleverly could not meet her before meeting a member of the Irish government.
At the time, Mr Cleverly denied anyone had been excluded and said the party's deputy leader, Michelle O'Neill, was invited and "chose not to come".
Ms O'Neill and Ms McDonald are both expected to attend Thursday's discussions with the Northern Ireland secretary.
Representatives from the DUP, Alliance, Ulster Unionist Party and Social Democratic and Labour Party are also set to take part.
Mr Heaton-Harris is also expected to provide parties with an update on the negotiations over the Northern Ireland Protocol.
On Wednesday, he flew to Brussels for a meeting with EU chief negotiator Maros Sefcovic.
Speculation is mounting that the UK and EU could be inching towards agreement on a deal.