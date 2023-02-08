Portrush security alert: Homes evacuated in Glentaisie Park
A number of homes have been evacuated in a security alert in Portrush, County Antrim.
Cordons have been put in place at Glentaisie Park, where the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) is currently in attendance and examining a suspicious object.
Motorists and pedestrians have been advised to avoid the area at present, while the security alert is ongoing.
Police have said that a further update will be provided in due course.