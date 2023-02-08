Portrush security alert: Homes evacuated in Glentaisie Park
- Published
A number of homes have been evacuated in a security alert in Portrush, County Antrim.
Cordons have been put in place at Glentaisie Park, where the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) is currently in attendance and examining a suspicious object.
Motorists and pedestrians have been advised to avoid the area at present, while the security alert is ongoing.
Police have said that a further update will be provided in due course.
Sinn Féin assembly member Caoimhe Archibald said Coleraine Leisure Centre had been opened for anyone who needs somewhere to go.
She added the alert had caused disruption "for families who have had to leave their homes on a cold night."