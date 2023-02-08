Translink to raise fares by 7% on all services
- Published
Translink fares are to increase by approximately 7% from 6 March, the Department for Infrastructure (DfI) has said.
The rise will affect public travel on Metro, Glider, NI Railways, Enterprise, Goldliner and Ulsterbus services.
Prices have remained frozen for about four years as a response to the cost of living crisis.
Translink said the fare review had been requested by DfI because of pressures on their budget allocations.
A spokesperson for the department said: "The secretary of state for Northern Ireland stated that steps would need to be taken to improve Translink's sustainability through the uprating of public transport fares.
"The department fully recognises the challenges facing many people in the current cost of living crisis.
"However, significant budget pressures mean the below inflation uplift is needed to maintain and improve public transport services."
Northern Ireland Office Minister Steve Baker has already warned Stormont's budget will be "very difficult" next year as legislation allowing the UK government to pass a budget for NI is being fast-tracked at Westminster.
The budget sets out spending allocated to Stormont's nine departments for this financial year.
They have been operating without proper budgets since the start of the financial year in April due to the collapse of the executive.
Translink's Group chief executive Chris Conway said: "We understand this will add to the cost of living pressures our passengers are already facing, however we have worked very hard to keep fare adjustments low and, indeed, having had no fare increase in four years, in real terms our fares still offer good value.
"We know any increase is unwelcome, but we are confident that bus and train travel is still an attractive and competitive option, compared to private motoring particularly given the cost of fuel.
"It is also the heathier, smarter and cleaner travel choice for a better-connected society."