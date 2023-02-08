Orange Order: Wife killer Stephen Fulton quits role
A man convicted of shooting dead his wife has resigned from a senior position in the Orange Order, the institution has announced.
Stephen Fulton, 77, had been appointed worshipful grand master of Cookstown Loyal Orange Lodge Number 3, as revealed by the Sunday Life newspaper.
In April 2000 Fulton was convicted of the manslaughter of his wife Corien.
She was shot in the head in their home at Old Rectory Heights in Cookstown, County Tyrone, in June 1999.
Fulton was a soldier in the Royal Irish Regiment at the time.
He was sentenced to five years in prison after he admitted manslaughter.
On Wednesday the Orange Order said: "The district and former district master would take this opportunity to apologise for any distress or upset caused by his installation to this post.
"Cookstown District LOL No3 now considers this matter to be closed and will not be making any further comment in relation to it.
"It is anticipated that a new district master will be elected in the coming weeks."