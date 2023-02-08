EU funds: Community workers at risk of redundancy
Community organisations in Northern Ireland have put 400 workers on notice of redundancy due to a lack of funding.
One-thousand workers in total are predicted to lose their jobs, according to the Community Sector Peer Group.
The peer group represents 22 organisations across Northern Ireland that provide services to vulnerable people.
The European Social Fund (ESF) had previously provided about £40m a year. It is to end at the end of March.
Rev Andrew Irvine, the chair of the Community Sector Peer Group, said it was facing at a 60% funding cut due to funding not being replaced.
"That will be disastrous for the 18,000 vulnerable people we help every year and our 1,700 staff who deliver that support," he said.
"At a time when public finances are at breaking point it's incredibly short-sighted to be even contemplating cutting, let alone slashing, employability services."
The ESF funding ended as a result of Brexit and the UK government has yet to replace it.
The government has previously said that funding will "ramp up" over time so that total domestic UK-wide funding will at least match receipts from EU structural funds.