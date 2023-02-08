Garvaghy Road: Man charged after Portadown cannabis factory discovered
- Published
A 31-year-old man has been charged after a cannabis factory was found during a house search in Portadown.
Drugs worth an estimated £32,000 were seized during searches on the Garvaghy Road on Monday.
Police said it was part of an investigation into an organised crime group and followed searches earlier in the day.
The man has been charged with a number of offences, including possession of class B drugs with intent to supply.
He will appear before Craigavon Magistrates Court on Wednesday.
Nine suspected and replica firearms, three rounds of ammunition, six swords, £6,000, as well as Class A and B controlled drugs were seized in the same area before the cannabis factory was discovered.
A man in his 20s who was arrested in relation to the earlier searches has been released on bail pending further inquiries.
Police said they had carried out a total of 29 searches and made nine arrests since their investigation began in October.