Turkey earthquake: Syrian man in Derry fears for missing family
- Published
A Syrian man living in Londonderry has said family members are missing after huge earthquakes hit Turkey and Syria.
Rescue teams in both countries are desperately working to find survivors following Monday's earthquakes.
A crowd, including people from the local Turkish and Syrian communities, gathered in Derry's Guildhall Square for a vigil on Tuesday.
Mohammed Ouathachi, who is originally from Damascus, has lived in Northern Ireland now for three years.
Mr Ouathachi is among many Syrians in Northern Ireland anxiously awaiting news from family and friends caught up in the disaster.
Speaking to BBC Radio Foyle, Mr Ouathachi said they have lost contact with his wife's cousin who was living in the Turkish city of Antakya when the earthquakes struck.
"We lost her with her family, she has four children and a husband," Mr Ouathachi said.
"I hope we can find her, but up until now we cannot find her, so the situation is a real tragedy and my wife and I are so sad."
Mr Ouathachi said rescue efforts are continuing in Syria, but it is a race against time and their country needs more support from the world.
"In my country, the situation it is very complicated," he said.
"I hope we can do something about this, we need more support to north Syria."
Death toll continues to rise
More than 9,000 people are known to have been killed in Turkey and Syria following Monday's earthquake.
The number of people killed in Turkey has risen to 6,957, according to the country's disaster agency.
It is difficult to verify the number in Syria, but its state media and a rescue group say about 2,500 people have died.
Monday's 7.8 magnitude quake struck at 04:17 (01:17 GMT) near the city of Gaziantep.
A later tremor was nearly as big, with its epicentre in the Elbistan district of Kahramanmaras province.
You can follow live updates from Turkey and Syria over on the BBC's live page.
Mahmood Khello, who is originally from Syria and now also lives in Derry, said the rescue efforts in Syria are very challenging.
"I am feeling very bad, they need help and they need aid," he said.
"I have two uncles in Syria, I called back yesterday and they said it is very dangerous, it is very cold, rain and it is a very difficult time."
Rescuers in both countries have spent a second freezing-cold night searching for survivors under the rubble.
Crowds cheered as a family of two adults and four children were pulled from rubble in Idlib, Syria by the White Helmets rescue group, which operates in rebel-controlled areas.
Sameh Hassan from the North West Islamic Association said the vigil at the city's Guildhall on Tuesday was an opportunity to show that the people in the north west stand with the people in Syria and Turkey.
"At this difficult time it is important to get together and show solidarity," Mr Hassan said.
He said it is important that governments around the world respond to the level of devastation in both countries in terms of aid and deliver it as soon as possible.
A book of condolence for the lives lost in the tragedy will be opened by mayor of Derry and Strabane Sandra Duffy later on Wednesday.