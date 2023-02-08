Strike action: Heads advised only to close schools as last resort
- Published
Principals have been told they should only close schools to pupils as a last resort when many teachers strike in Northern Ireland.
The guidance came in a letter to school heads from the education management bodies.
It also advises heads to organise remote learning for pupils if their school has to close.
Teachers in three big unions - the NASUWT, INTO and UTU - are due to hold a half day strike on 21 February.
The action, from midnight to 12:00 GMT, is due to continuing stalemate over a pay deal.
But the NAHT union which represents many Northern Ireland school leaders has decided not to join the strike.
The chief executive of the Education Authority (EA), Sara Long, has written to principals about arrangements for the day of the strike.
Her letter is on behalf of the employing bodies, including the EA, Department of Education (DE) and Council for Catholic Maintained Schools (CCMS).
"Given the large numbers of teachers who are members of the trade unions that are taking action, it is anticipated that this will cause significant disruption," Ms Long wrote.
She has advised principals to carry out a risk assessment to decide what to do on the day of the strike, but to open their school all day if it is "safe" to do so.
But if it is not safe due to a lack of staff, schools are to open at 12:00 GMT.
'Not feasible'
"If necessary as a last resort, close the school to all pupils but open for all staff not on strike for the full day and have arrangements in place, prior to half term, for pupils to engage in remote learning," her letter continues.
Heads are also asked to try to find out in advance which staff will be on strike, although staff are not legally required to say in advance if they will be taking action.
Ms Long also warned that although school transport would operate as normal on 21 February, it was "not feasible" to bring pupils to school at 12:00 GMT.
Heads are asked to consider providing remote learning for pupils who cannot get to school in the afternoon.
"Consider a hybrid model for the delivery of the curriculum in the afternoon if some pupils are in school but others are unable to travel to attend," Ms Long wrote.
The decision to open or close a school on the 21 February is down to the school principal.
Ms Long's letter asks them to give parents and pupils as much notice as possible of what is likely to happen.