GAA cashless ticketing a nightmare for some older fans
- Published
Charlie Moss is your typical GAA (Gaelic Athletic Association) lifer - an avid fan, regular match-goer and volunteer, who used to be the chairman at Aghyaran St Davog's club near Castlederg, County Tyrone.
But Charlie has a problem - the GAA's move to an online-centric ticket system is putting him off going to games.
And having to buy online in advance, he said, is a nightmare.
He has particular issues in his rural area, with poor telephone signal meaning that when his bank sends him a text message to approve an online purchase, as a security measure, he sometimes doesn't receive it.
Slow internet, meanwhile, means that the ticket website often times out if the purchase is not completed in time.
"I'm fairly savvy with computers but just thinking of those who aren't, they would have no hope of getting a ticket," he said.
"There should still be a facility for the likes of pensioners to get their tickets rather than going online.
"The fact is some people will just say, 'I won't bother'."
According to Ulster GAA, a new policy of online ticketing had a "soft launch" across the island during the Covid pandemic and was fully implemented last season across its fixtures.
The system is not entirely online. Tickets can still be bought at certain Supervalu or Centra stores. An Ulster GAA spokesperson said tickets for Ulster senior football championship fixtures continue to be available via GAA clubs and county boards.
They added that the rationale for going cashless is to reduce the "burden on volunteers in managing cash, less financial risk at our stadia and improved matchday event planning".
And the move wasn't out of nowhere.
In the organisation's strategic plan for 2021-23, Ulster GAA stated its goal was to become a "cashless body" and that it would "continue working on ticketing via online and securing additional outlets/other opportunities to reduce reliance on cash".
The policy is consistent with the wider GAA organisation's move away from cash.
An online ticketing model progressed during the pandemic, in a number of sports, while many Premier League clubs in England have switched to digital tickets in a bid to stamp out ticket touting - as well as for environmental reasons - though some still rely on paper tickets.
The Northern Ireland Football League (NIFL) and Irish Rugby Football Union told BBC News NI that it is up to individual clubs within their respective sports to determine ticketing policies.
Clash over cash
But the shift in the GAA has been divisive.
When Taoiseach (Irish PM) Leo Varadkar was asked about it in the Dáil (lower house of Irish Parliament), he replied that while he was "not fully across" the issue, there should be "some provision for cash".
These comments brought a strong response from Offaly county chairman, and two-time All Ireland-winning hurler, Michael Duignan who challenged Mr Varadkar in the Irish Daily Mail: "Was he ever on a gate at a GAA match? Was he ever collecting the money?"
Mr Duignan said that while he had sympathy for older people, the ticketing policy "from an administrative point of view… has been transformative for ourselves in the county".
But, a campaign group is urging the GAA to ensure there's an option to purchase tickets with cash at fixtures.
Nodlaig Ni Bhrollaigh, a spokesperson for the campaign, said the policy was hurting match-goers who are uncomfortable with technology.
"The fear is that if we move to a cashless society too fast, we will leave people behind," Ms Ni Bhrollaigh said.
"The thought, for me and many in the GAA community, of leaving some of the most marginalised people behind really goes against the values of the GAA and its ethos."
'This is not progress'
Ronan McSherry, a GAA fan from Stewartstown in County Tyrone, has been relying on his daughter to get his tickets as he struggles to navigate the online sales system.
"I get my daughter to do it online during the day, because she might be heading out for a few hours with her mates," he said
"So the issue of ordering two or four hours before the match is that if it's bucketing or my own club is not playing, I might decide not to go and I'm stuck with the ticket or if I decide to go at the last minute. It takes the options out of it."
Mr McSherry said while he was annoyed at online ticketing, he felt fortunate to have his daughter for help.
He said: "I'm hearing it is keeping older people away because not everyone has a person who's good at that stuff to do it.
"This is not progress. Progress includes everybody.
"How simple is it to just have a gate where you can walk in and pay?"
Age charity writes to GAA
Age NI, a charity that advocates for elderly people, has written to Ulster GAA to urge them to provide cash ticketing at matches.
Dr Paschal McKeown told BBC News NI she fears the system "may exclude and have an adverse impact on older people, particularly those who are over 75".
Dr McKeown said it was important to ensure older people are not "left behind" in the move to cashless transactions, which could create a "digital divide".
She added: "We are urging the GAA to consider all of this and we have written to ask them to re-introduce cash payment as an alternative payment option."
An Ulster GAA spokesperson said: "Ulster GAA will always have provision for matchday personnel to assist patrons who experience difficulties with access to online purchasing."
The issue of cashless ticketing is also having an impact on people on the other end of the age spectrum.
Eillís Mhic Pháidín said her 15-year-old daughter was unable to attend the under-21 Donegal county final between Gaoth Dobhair and Termon because she didn't have a bank account.
"I wasn't in a position to bring her and she said, 'oh I can get a lift with my friends'.
"But then I checked online and saw it was cashless and I couldn't give her my bank card because I had stuff to do," she said.
Ms Mhic Pháidín said the policy was contradictory because they were happy to accept the cash her daughter had previously raised for the GAA through sponsorships.
She added: "That's very unfair and inconsistent."