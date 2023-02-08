Northern Ireland Protocol: Supreme Court to deliver judgement
The Supreme Court is set to deliver judgement on the lawfulness of the Northern Ireland Protocol.
Part of the Brexit deal, the protocol creates a trade border between Northern Ireland and the rest of the UK.
It has been challenged by unionist politicians who say it breaches the Acts of Union and the Northern Ireland Act.
Their arguments have previously been rejected by the High Court and Court of Appeal.
The protocol was agreed by the UK and EU in 2019 to ensure free movement of trade across the Irish land border after Brexit.
However, it means there are new checks and controls on goods entering Northern Ireland from Great Britain.
In March 2022, the Court of Appeal found the Withdrawal Agreement Act, which includes the protocol, did conflict with the 1800 Acts of Union in respect of free trade between Britain and Northern Ireland.
However, the court added that the Withdrawal Agreement lawfully modified the Acts of Union.
The lady chief justice said the Acts of Union had not been repealed but one section, Article 6, now has to be read subject to the Withdrawal Agreement Act, which placed into law the arrangements for the protocol.
Merited Supreme Court consideration
The Court of Appeal also rejected the argument that the protocol had changed the constitutional status of Northern Ireland as defined in the Good Friday Agreement.
Furthermore, the court found that the Northern Ireland secretary did have the power to change Stormont's usual cross-community voting mechanism.
Normally, Stormont must approve controversial issues by a cross-community vote, but the protocol will be subject to a straight-majority vote.
The court found the Northern Ireland secretary had the power to do this on two grounds: that it was necessary to reflect the will of Parliament in implementing the Withdrawal Agreement Act and that it concerned international relations, which is not a devolved matter.
However, the court said there were legal points of public importance which merited consideration by the Supreme Court.
The Supreme Court is the final court of appeal in the UK for civil cases.
It hears cases considered to be of the greatest public or constitutional importance affecting the whole population.
A five-judge panel, including Lord Reed, the president of the court, heard the case over two days in November.