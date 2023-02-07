Presbyterian Church: Dublin minister Sam Mawhinney next moderator
A minister from the Republic of Ireland has been chosen as leader of the Presbyterian Church in Ireland for the first time in almost a quarter of a century.
The Rev Sam Mawhinney, from Dublin, was elected to the most the senior position within the church, known as moderator.
He is minister of Adelaide Road Presbyterian Church in Dublin.
The Rev Trevor Morrow of Lucan Presbyterian Church was the last moderator from the republic.
He was elected in 2000.
The moderator serves for one year, starting in June, and the Rev John Kirkpatrick from Portrush Presbyterian is currently in the role.
The 19 regional presbyteries elect the moderator and Dr Mawhinney won by 10 votes to nine, ahead of the Rev Richard Murray, the minister of Drumreagh Presbyterian Church in County Antrim.
Since Ireland was partitioned in 1921 only nine moderators have been from south of the border, Dr Mawhinney will be the 10th.
"I would like to highlight the work of God in Ireland, particularly south of the border where I have lived, raised our three children with my wife Karen and ministered for nearly 25 years," he said.
"I am genuinely excited by the green shoots of church growth and want to encourage us to look outside of ourselves," he added.
Rev Mawhinney, 60, spent his early years Ballycastle, County Antrim.
He is the 178th moderator of the Presbyterian Church in Ireland, a position first filled in 1840.
Mr Murray is the minister of Drumreagh Presbyterian Church, near Ballymoney.
His father-in-law, the late Rev Dr David McGaughey, was moderator of the church in 1994-95.
It is rare for only two nominees to go forward for election - there are normally more.
The last time there were only two was 10 years ago.