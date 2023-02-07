Energy support scheme: Final batch of £600 vouchers in the post Published 30 minutes ago

The final batch of the 500,000 energy support vouchers for Northern Ireland households has been sent, the Post Office has confirmed.

The scheme, which began on 2 January, has been completed weeks ahead of its original end-of-February target.

About 80% of the £600 vouchers, which were given to keypad and non-direct debit customers, have been redeemed.

The last tranche of vouchers have been posted and are expected to arrive with households by the weekend.

Customers who pay their electricity bills by direct debit have been receiving the £600 as a bank transfer.

Those who have received vouchers can redeem them for cash at a Post Office branch.

On Sunday the government said it expected all eligible households to receive their payment, either by direct debit or as a voucher, by the end of this week.

What do I need to bring to redeem my voucher?

Customers will need to bring:

the voucher letter

proof of address

a bank card if you are requesting payment into an account

a photographic ID if you are redeeming the voucher for cash

Keypad customers will also need to bring their top-up card or app.

Image caption, Vouchers can be redeemed until the end of March

If customers bank with Monzo, Nationwide or a credit union they will not be able to transfer the voucher into their account at the Post Office and will need to bring photo ID, as detailed in the voucher, to receive the payment as cash.

For those physically unable to go to the Post Office, details about how someone else can collect the payment on your behalf are in the letter.

Post Office chief executive Nick Read said the success of the rollout demonstrates the significant role post offices play in communities.

"We are pleased with the incredible progress of the voucher rollout with 80% of the total vouchers having already been redeemed within just three weeks of starting the mailouts," he said.

What is the energy support scheme?

The £600 payments are to help homes across Northern Ireland struggling with the cost-of-living crisis.

An initial £400 support was announced last May and a further £200 was later added due to the high proportion of homes in Northern Ireland that use home heating oil.

The payment was given to all households regardless of whether they use oil.

Image caption, Keypad or non-direct debit customers can redeem their vouchers for cash at the Post Office

Households in Great Britain have been receiving similar support in monthly instalments since October.

But the lump sum nature of the scheme in Northern Ireland means households in the region will get the full support ahead of households in Great Britain.

The vouchers can be redeemed until the end of March but Energy Minister Graham Stuart has urged those who receive one to cash it in as soon as possible.