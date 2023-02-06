Two more of Northern Ireland's councils agree rates increase
Two more of Northern Ireland's 11 councils have agreed rates increases for 2023-24.
Mid Ulster District Council agreed to increase household rates by 7.3% while Newry, Mourne and Down District Council agreed a rise of 5.99%.
Last week, Belfast City Council agreed to increase household rates by 7.99%.
The money generated by rates is used to pay for public services, with bills decided against the value of a property.
Newry, Mourne and Down District Council chairman Cllr Michael Savage said the change reflected the "difficult situation" the local authority was facing.
Energy bills and increased staff wages were contributing factors, he added.
The councillor also said it was "disappointing" that the Rate Support Grant was reduced this year.
Wages and energy bills
"Increased energy bills and increases in staff wages following local and national pay agreements are contributing factors, and over all we are facing increased costs of £11m in the coming financial year," he said.
Cllr Savage said all 11 councils across Northern Ireland were facing similar economic challenges.
Setting a rate took months and the initial rate under consideration had been more than halved, he explained.
The SDLP representative thanked fellow members and council officers for "working together to create positive solutions to reducing the rate whilst ensuring we can continue to deliver council services".
The Mid Ulster rate rise of 7.3%, as reported by the Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS), was agreed at a council meeting on Monday evening.
Domestic rates are made up of a regional rate - usually set by the Northern Ireland Assembly - and a district rate set by Northern Ireland's councils.
In the absence of a sitting assembly, the Northern Ireland Office (NIO) will set the regional rate.
BBC News NI understands that a regional rate increase will be struck ahead of bills being sent out in April.
The regional rate covers services like hospitals and roads maintenance, while the district rate covers services like leisure centre facilities and waste management.
Other councils are expected to announce their 2023-24 rates in the coming weeks.