NI Protocol: Talks focussed on 'incremental work', says Šefčovič
- Published
The EU's Maroš Šefčovič has described Northern Ireland Protocol talks as being focussed on "gradual, incremental work".
It comes as there has been further speculation of a breakthrough.
Irish broadcaster RTÉ reported that the EU had accepted that goods destined to stay in Northern Ireland should be treated differently to those moving south into the single market.
The EU has long been open to this idea via its own "express lane" plan.
During a press conference in Brussels on Monday, Mr Šefčovič referred to this "express lane" proposal but suggested the EU was flexible on terminology.
"We do not insist on the precise names. We just want to make sure that the system would work," he said.
One person, with knowledge of the talks, told the BBC that the UK's proposed green and red lane labels had become the main parlance amongst negotiators.
RTÉ also reported that, "significantly", the green and red lanes would govern animal health and food safety issues as well as customs.
But the European Commission has previously made it clear that an "express lane" would do this.
For example, a statement from June 2022 read: "The facilitations for both SPS [sanitary and phytosanitary] and customs rules will create an "express lane" for the movement of goods from Great Britain to Northern Ireland."
Mr Šefčovič, a European Commission vice-president, said that the stronger the safeguards, in terms of the movement of goods, then the more flexibility can be explored.
In January, there was agreement on sharing information about trade flows on goods going from Great Britain to Northern Ireland, which Mr Šefčovič described as "very important".
He added that the atmosphere between himself and senior UK politicians was "very cordial".
Officials were continuing with scoping exercises as they look for a possible "landing zone".
The protocol, part of the Brexit deal, keeps Northern Ireland aligned with the EU's single market for goods, meaning trade can flow across the land border without new paperwork or checks.
However, it also means there are new checks and controls on goods entering Northern Ireland from Great Britain.
That has caused difficulties for some businesses and is opposed by unionists in Northern Ireland.
The biggest unionist party, the Democratic Unionist Party (DUP), is preventing a government from being formed in Northern Ireland as a protest.
A majority of members of the Northern Ireland Assembly elected in May 2022 are in favour of the protocol, in some form, remaining.
Sinn Féin, Alliance and the SDLP have said improvements to the protocol, however, are needed to ease its implementation.
Unionist politicians want it replaced with new arrangements.