Vietnamese men appear in court after cannabis farm found
- Published
Two Vietnamese men have appeared in court following the discovery of a cannabis farm in County Down.
Quy Nguyen, 39, and Anh Nguyen, 35, appeared via video link at Lisburn Magistrates Court where they were each charged with four offences.
They are jointly accused of cultivating cannabis, simple possession of cannabis and having the class B drug with intent to supply on 3 February this year.
Quy Nguyen is further charged with illegal entry to the UK.
Anh Nguyen is accused of remaining in the UK beyond his permitted time.
Giving evidence to the court, a detective constable said he believed he could connect the men to their respective charges.
'Well organised operation'
Following the discovery on Saturday at a property in New Road, Hillsborough, Det Insp Kelly said: "This is a large and sophisticated cannabis farm, which required searches by specialist police teams due to the size and set up."
"It is clearly a well organised operation which bears the hallmarks of an organised criminal gang."
He said officers had seized a number of items for examination, including a large quantity of suspected cannabis.
As neither of the defendants applied for bail, the judge remanded them both into custody and adjourned the case to 6 March.