Vietnamese men appear in court after cannabis factory found
Two Vietnamese men have appeared in court following the discovery of a cannabis factory in County Down.
Quy Nguyen, 39, and Anh Nguyen, 35, appeared via video link at Lisburn Magistrates Court where they were each charged with four offences.
They are jointly accused of cultivating cannabis, simple possession of cannabis and having the class B drug with intent to supply on 3 February this year.
Quy Nguyen is further charged with illegal entry to the UK.
Anh Nguyen is accused of remaining in the UK beyond his permitted time.
Giving evidence to the court, a detective constable said he believed he could connect the men to their respective charges and applied for a media ban on their address where the cannabis factory was uncovered.
'Well organised operation'
Following the discovery on Saturday at a property in New Road, Hillsborough, Det Insp Kelly said: "This is a large and sophisticated cannabis farm, which required searches by specialist police teams due to the size and set up."
"It is clearly a well organised operation which bears the hallmarks of an organised criminal gang. The closure of this operation will likely cause massive disruption to the criminals involved."
"We have seized a number of items for further examination, including a large quantity of suspected cannabis."
As neither of the defendants applied for bail, the judge remanded them both into custody and adjourned the case to 6 March.