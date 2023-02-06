Enniskillen: Policeman accused of sexual relationship with vulnerable woman
A police officer based in County Fermanagh has appeared in court accused of engaging in a sexual relationship with a vulnerable woman while on duty.
Timothy Hamilton, of unknown age whose address was given as Enniskillen PSNI station, appeared at Enniskillen Magistrates' Court.
He faces two charges of misconduct in a public office.
Mr Hamilton is also accused of one count of unauthorised access to computer material.
The detail of the first charge alleges that he engaged in a sexual relationship while on duty with a female member of the public between 9 June and 5 September 2021.
It is claimed he came into contact with her during the course of his duties, in the knowledge she was vulnerable and for his own benefit or satisfaction.
The second misconduct charge alleges that on the same dates, he failed to notify police that he had knowledge the woman made a false report of an incident to police.
It is claimed that he encouraged her to make a further false report to police without reasonable excuse or justification.
The third charge alleges that on 5 September 2021 he caused a computer to perform a function with intent to secure access to a program or data, which he knew was an unauthorised action.
Mr Hamilton was asked if he wished to say anything or produce any evidence to which he replied "not at this time".
The case was transferred to the Crown Court for trial and he was released on continuing bail of £200 to appear in Dungannon on 28 February.