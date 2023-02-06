Financial services firm FinTrU to create 300 jobs in Londonderry
- Published
Financial services company FinTrU has announced the creation of 300 jobs in Londonderry.
The company, which has its headquarters in Belfast, said the job announcement is part of a £20m investment by 2027.
Supported by Invest NI, the new roles will see FinTrU's north west operation double in size.
The new investment will see the company, which was founded in 2013, grow to more than 1,500 employees in Northern Ireland.
Founder Daragh McCarthy described the latest expansion as "a significant step" which will see the firm "significantly increase our competitiveness".
The company employs people in Europe and North America, with offices in Belfast, Londonderry, Letterkenny, Dublin, London, Maastricht and New York.
Foyle MP Colum Eastwood said the announcement demonstrated FinTrU's confidence in the area.
"These roles will strengthen the relationship between Derry and FinTrU which will provide opportunities, improve our economy and create leaders for the future," the SDLP added.
Foyle assembly member Gary Middleton said it was "a hugely significant announcement for the north west region and Northern Ireland as a whole".
"It is not just the creation of 300 new jobs in Londonderry, but an investment in skills development across its Northern Ireland workforce," the DUP MLA said.
Sinn Féin assembly member Pádraig Delargy described the expansion plans as "great news" for the city and region.
"These are exactly the type of high quality graduate jobs which Derry needs," Mr Delargy said.