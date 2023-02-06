Londonderry: Three people escape injury in arson attack
- Published
Two men and a woman have escaped injury following an arson attack in Londonderry.
Emergency services received a report of a fire at a flat in the Altcar Park of Galliagh in the early hours of Monday morning.
The police said an accelerant was used to start the blaze and are treating it as arson with intent to endanger life.
They appealed for anyone who may have witnessed any suspicious activity in the area at the time to come forward.