Large cannabis farm investigated in County Down
- Published
A "large and sophisticated" cannabis farm has been uncovered in County Down, police have said.
Two men, aged 35 and 39, were arrested on Friday and remain in custody.
Det Insp Kelly said the operation "bears the hallmarks of an organised criminal gang".
Specialist police teams were involved in the search due to the size and set up of the facility, while a number of items were taken away for further examination.
"The closure of this operation will likely cause massive disruption to the criminals involved," the officer added.
"We are committed to tackling the illegal drugs trade and the criminals whose only concern is how they make a profit."