Energy support scheme: All vouchers to be received by next week
The government expects all eligible households in Northern Ireland will have received their £600 energy support by the end of next week.
That is ahead of the target to have the payments made by the end of February.
The payment has been made either by direct debit or as a voucher.
UK Energy Minister Graham Stuart described getting the money out in three weeks as a "Herculean effort". He said: "I am immensely proud of everyone who has made this happen.
"I want to thank the Post Office, Post Masters and energy suppliers for all their hard work in ensuring this vital support got to homes as quickly as it has."
The support consists of a £400 payment that was promised by the government to all households in the UK to help with rising energy bills.
It also includes a £200 payment, which was announced in November, to address the high number of home heating oil users in Northern Ireland.
This payment is being given to all households regardless of whether they use oil.
Households in Great Britain have been receiving their money in monthly instalments since October.
But the lump sum nature of the scheme in NI means households there will get the full support ahead of households in GB.
People who pay their electricity bills by direct debit have been receiving the £600 as an automatic bank transfer.
People who pay quarterly or via a keypad meter have been receiving vouchers which are redeemable for cash at Post Offices.
An estimated 70% of the vouchers have so far been redeemed.
The vouchers are valid until the end of March but Mr Stuart urged people to use them as soon as possible.