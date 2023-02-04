Cookstown: Men beaten with metal bars in aggravated burglary
- Published
Two men were beaten with a metal bar during an aggravated burglary in Cookstown on Friday evening.
Police were alerted to the incident just before 22:00 GMT after four masked men, one armed with a metal bar and another with a suspected gun, entered a house in Queens Avenue.
Two men, aged 29 and 26, were taken to hospital after being struck with the bar during the incident.
Two women who were also inside the property at the time were not injured.
One of the masked men is believed to have threatened the two men and two women who are in their 20s.