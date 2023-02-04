Salmonella: Chicken recall 'not needed in NI' over contamination fears
- Published
A recall of Irish raw chicken products that are potentially contaminated with salmonella is not required in Northern Ireland, food authorities have said.
The Food Safety Authority in the Republic of Ireland has extended a recall of some items.
The affected products, by processor Western Brand, are sold in stores including Aldi, Lidl and Tesco.
Food authorities here said they are aware of distribution of the products to Northern Ireland.
However, the Food Standards Agency said that while the items should be withdrawn from sale, a full recall is not required.
It said the risk of contamination is low "providing the products are handled in a hygienic manner and cooked according to cooking instructions".
The affected products include chicken fillets, mini fillets and small chickens and have best before dates ranging from 5 to 7 February.
Salmonella can cause diarrhoea, stomach cramps, vomiting and fever. Most people recover without treatment.
Earlier in February, a number of chicken farms in County Cavan were among eight in the Republic of Ireland that tested positive for salmonella.
The Food Safety Authority of Ireland said there were no human cases of illness linked to the investigation.
In Northern Ireland, the Ulster Farmers' Union urged flock keepers to be vigilant and maintain strict biosecurity standards.