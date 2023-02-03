Transfer tests: Some P7 pupils get results a day early
Some children seeking a place at Antrim Grammar School have received their transfer test results a day early due to a "mailing error".
Transfer tests are used as entrance exams by about 60 post-primary schools.
Children who sat the transfer tests run by the AQE or PPTC testing organisations are due to get their results on Saturday.
But some who sat the PPTC test, also known as the GL Assessment test, got results from Antrim Grammar on Friday.
In a statement released through the Education Authority, the school said that "due to a mailing error some parents will have received their child's GL Assessment results a day early".
"As per usual guidance, we will manage any questions or concerns relating to GL or AQE results on Monday 6 February."
Antrim Grammar is one of a number of schools who use the results of either test - PPTC or AQE - to decide which pupils to admit to year eight.
It is not clear how many children received their PPTC test results a day early.
When contacted, Antrim Grammar School referred BBC News NI to the statement released by the EA on the school's behalf.
As there is set to be a single common post-primary transfer test held this autumn, 2023 will be the last year that pupils are admitted to schools through the results of separate transfer tests.
BBC News NI first revealed details of the new Schools Entrance Assessment Group (SEAG) test in 2021.
The common test is due to be held for first time on two Saturdays in November 2023.
It is the biggest change to the post-primary transfer system since 2008 when the state run 11-plus test ended after around 60 years.
But the transfer test is likely to remain controversial with a number of critics of academic selection and calls for change.