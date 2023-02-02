Dungiven: Police at the scene of Feeny Road security alert
- Published
A security alert is ongoing outside Dungiven, County Londonderry.
Access to the Feeny Road is restricted and local traffic diversions are in place, the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) said.
Police are advising motorists to seek alternative routes where possible.
Sinn Féin councillor Sean McGlinchey said the security alert is causing significant disruption in the area, adding that it "looks like this may go on for some time".
"We can only hope that, for people in the area, this is resolved as quickly as possible." he told BBC News NI.
A PSNI spokesman has thanked "the public for their patience".