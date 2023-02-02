Donegall Road: Warning over unstable building in Belfast
- Published
People are being advised to avoid part of the Donegall Road in south Belfast due to an unstable building in the area.
The road is closed in both directions to both motorists and pedestrians close to Donegall Avenue.
Police are asking motorists to seek alternative routes with traffic queues forming.
Diversions are in place via Roden Street, Donegall Avenue and Richview Street.
DUP councillor Tracy Kelly said it was feared the building "may collapse" and concerns had been raised about its safety in the past.