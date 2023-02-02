Londonderry: Police officers kicked and bitten during arrest
A police officer has been bitten and three others kicked moments after performing CPR on an unconscious man in Londonderry.
It happened while the officers were making an arrest in the Strathfoyle area on Thursday morning.
They had been responding to reports of two men acting suspiciously in the area.
A 31-year-old man arrested after the incident remains in police custody.
A PSNI spokesman said officers had been carrying out a search after reports that two men had been attempting to open doors in Bawnmore Place.
They located two men lying on the ground in the Moyglass Park area of Strathfoyle.
'Unacceptable and atrocious'
"At this time, one of the men was unconscious, requiring officers to carry out CPR on him. He was subsequently taken to hospital by the ambulance service," a PSNI spokesman said.
"When officers were arresting the second man, aged 31 years old, they were attacked."
The man is being held on suspicion of a number of offences including two counts of burglary, one count of attempted burglary with intent to steal, driving while disqualified and drink driving.
A senior officer described the incident as "horrendous, unacceptable and atrocious".
"Our officers displayed incredible professionalism when dealing with this situation," PSNI Insp Craig said.
"As they tried to help one of the men who needed medical attention, they were then assaulted by the other man. It's reprehensible, yet despite what they faced they have continued on duty."
Police believe the incident in Strathfoyle may be linked to an early morning burglary in the Deanfield area of the city, in which a red Volkswagen Golf was stolen.
They have appealed for anyone with information to come forward.