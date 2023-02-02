Aidan McAnespie killing: Ex-soldier Holden avoids jail over Troubles shooting
- Published
An ex-soldier has been given a suspended sentence for killing an unarmed man at an Army checkpoint in Northern Ireland 35 years ago.
The victim of the 1988 shooting was 23-year-old Aidan McAnespie.
He was killed by a bullet that ricocheted off the road and hit him in the back at a County Tyrone checkpoint.
Holden, who was found guilty of manslaughter last November, was sentenced to three years in prison but the judge suspended the term for three years.
The McAnespie family described the suspended sentence as disappointing but added: "The most important point is that David Holden was found guilty of the unlawful killing of our brother Aidan."
Speaking outside court, his brother Sean McAnespie said: "We weren't looking for a pound of flesh, we were looking for just truth and justice."
Aidan McAnespie was walking through a checkpoint in the village of Aughnacloy on his way to attend a Gaelic football match when the fatal shot was fired.
During the trial, the defendant had claimed the shooting was an accident and that he did not intend to fire his weapon.
Holden claimed his hands were wet at the time and his finger slipped on the trigger of his machine gun, discharging three shots, one of which struck Mr McAnespie.
However, the judge said that the accused had given a "deliberately false account" of the incident which he found "entirely unconvincing".
Convicting him, he said he considered the defendant criminally culpable of gross negligence manslaughter, beyond any reasonable doubt.
Holden, who is now in his early 50s, was 18 at the time of the shooting on 21 February 1988.
He was a member of the Grenadier Guards and was carrying out his first day of checkpoint duties.
The manslaughter trial heard that Holden did not realise the machine gun was cocked.
However, the judge said the defendant should have appreciated the "deadly consequences" that could follow from pulling the trigger of his machine gun.
'Deliberately pulled the trigger'
The trial was also told that Mr McAnespie was known to security forces as a "person of interest" as he was suspected of being a member of the IRA.
He was not armed or posing any threat when he was shot by Holden.
During the Thursday's sentencing hearing, the judge pointed out that Holden had been convicted of manslaughter and not murder, "based on the fact that he did not intend to kill or cause serious harm".
"However, he was grossly negligent because wrongly assuming the gun was not cocked, he aimed at Mr McAnespie and deliberately pulled the trigger.
"The fact that the gun was cocked and ready to fire was the fault of others who were in the upper part of the sangar [security tower] before him," the judge added.
"The defendant could not know just from looking at the gun whether it was cocked but that very fact should have told him not to pull the trigger.''
'Sense of injustice'
The judge said it was clear from victim impact statements that Mr McAnespie's death had changed the lives of his family.
He said he recognised that the pain and loss they suffered would continue, no matter what sentence was given to Holden.
The judge added that he had no doubt their suffering had been "made worse by their sense of injustice that Mr Holden was not brought to justice at the time".
In considering the sentence, the judge looked at other cases where soldiers had been prosecuted for non-intentional shootings but reflected that no two cases were the same.
He took into account Holden's age and inexperience at the time, and the trauma that he suffered as a result of the shooting.
Holden was confined to barracks for almost a year after the shooting and was discharged from the Army in 1990.
The court heard Holden had no criminal record before the fatal shooting and had tried to make a "positive contribution" to society after leaving the Army.
The judge added that the former soldier was now a carer for his wife, in addition to experiencing his own health problems.
'Dishonest explanation'
The court also heard that the manner in which a case is defended can be an aggravating factor when sentencing is considered.
The judge pointed out that Holden gave "a dishonest explanation to the police and then to the court" during his prosecution for manslaughter.
He also said it would have been useful if the defendant had expressed remorse during the trial process, but he noted that there were references to feelings of "guilt and shame" in Holden's pre-sentence reports, and some recognition of the loss experienced by the McAnespie family.
In a victim impact statement, Sean McAnespie acknowledged that the killing is often referred to as one of the Troubles "legacy" cases.
But he added that for the family there was "nothing legacy about it" and his brother's death was a "current and continuing loss to all our family".
Speaking outside court, Sean McAnespie said the suspended sentence did not take away from the conviction.
"He dragged us through the courts for years," he said.
"We lost our father and sister in the duration of that. It was like being stopped at the checkpoint every time we came here."