Transfer test: P7 pupils in NI to receive AQE and GL results
- Published
Thousands of primary seven pupils in Northern Ireland will receive their transfer test results on Saturday.
The tests are run by two private companies and are used by some schools to decide which pupils to offer a place to on the basis of academic selection.
The separate transfer tests are used by about 60 post-primary schools to select pupils.
However, a common test is due to be held for the first time later this year.
About 8,400 pupils will receive results for the test set by the Association for Quality Education (AQE), while grades are also due for about 7,300 who sat the Post-Primary Transfer Consortium's (PPTC) GL Assessment test.
It is estimated that over 1,000 children sat both tests when they were held on a number of consecutive Saturdays in November and December 2022.
A few pupils who sat the PPTC tests at Antrim Grammar School received their results on Friday, a day early, due to a mailing error.
New exam system
The switch to a common test later this year is the biggest change to the post-primary transfer system since 2008, when the state run 11-plus test was scrapped after more than 60 years.
The common test is due to be held for the first time on two Saturdays in November 2023 and will be used by all selective schools in Northern Ireland.
It is to be run by a new body called the Schools' Entrance Assessment Group (SEAG), set up by the schools themselves.
They have already released details of how the new exams will assess pupils.
But academic selection is likely to remain controversial.
Numerous reports have criticised academic selection over the years, including claims that the system benefits better-off children and perpetuates division.