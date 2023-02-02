Newry: Viable pipe bomb found in front garden of property
A suspicious object discovered in the front garden of a house in Newry has been declared as a "viable pipe bomb device".
Police were called to Barcroft Park in the city before 17:30 GMT on Wednesday.
A number of homes were evacuated in the housing estate during the security alert. Residents began returning to their homes overnight.
The PSNI said enquiries are continuing and officers are appealing for information relating to the incident.