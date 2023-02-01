East Belfast: Man arrested after guns seized in Kilmakee Park
A 28-year-old man has been arrested after two guns and ammunition were seized during a search in east Belfast.
The arrest came after an operation in Kilmakee Park, off the Gilnahirk Road, on Wednesday night.
The PSNI said a number of items, including a handgun, shotgun and ammunition, were seized for further examination.
The man was arrested on suspicion of possessing a firearm in suspicious circumstances.
Det Ch Insp Kelly appealed for anyone with information to contact the police.