Omagh bombing: Government expected to confirm decision on public inquiry
- Published
A decision on whether to order a public inquiry into the Omagh bombing is expected to be made on Thursday.
The Secretary of State Chris Heaton-Harris is due to to make a statement in the House of Commons.
It follows long-running legal action brought by a relative of one of the 29 people who died after the bomb exploded in the County Tyrone town on 15 August 1998.
The bombing was the biggest single atrocity in the Troubles.
Bereaved families have been campaigning for an inquiry for more than a decade.
In July 2021, the High Court found there should be an investigation on both sides of the border into whether intelligence information could have prevented the Real IRA attack.