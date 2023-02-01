Lagan College: PSNI looking into inappropriate behaviour reports at school
Police have confirmed they are investigating reports of inappropriate behaviour at a major south Belfast school.
Lagan College told parents on Tuesday it was working with the police and child protection services on a safeguarding issue.
The school's chairman wrote that he could not comment on the circumstances of the case.
The college, in the Castlereagh area of Belfast, has more than 1,400 pupils.
The Education Authority said the issue had been referred to the PSNI and that it would be "inappropriate to comment further".
It added that it would continue to work with Lagan College and other statutory agencies to provide "appropriate support and guidance".
In a letter to parents, Francis Martin, the school's chair, added that the school's child protection and safeguarding policies were being adhered to and said he wanted to offer reassurance that child safety and wellbeing "continues to be our top priority".
"Lagan College has robust safeguarding measures in place and, where a concern is brought to our attention, immediate action is taken to remove any potential risk," Mr Martin wrote.
"We are working closely with the Education Authority's Child Protection Support Service, PSNI and other statutory agencies to ensure that all appropriate steps are being taken at present."