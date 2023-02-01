Young people in Northern Ireland rioting to clear drug debts, MPs told
- Published
Young people participated in rioting in Belfast to clear drug debts to paramilitary groups, MPs have heard.
"From what I've heard from young people, they can get up to eighty pounds of drug debt cleared," Megan Phair, from The Stop Attacks Forum, said.
She was giving evidence to the Northern Ireland Affairs Committee which is examining paramilitary activity.
Ms Phair referenced trouble at Lanark Way in west Belfast in April 2021.
The rioting, in which police officers were attacked, petrol bombs thrown and a bus was burnt, was described by police at the time as being on a scale not seen in Northern Ireland for years.
"That is the first time we have heard that," the committee's chairman Simon Hoare said in response to Ms Phair's evidence.
'Shocking tactics'
"It is shocking that is the tactics they (paramilitaries) are using," Ms Phair added.
"These young people are terrified. They don't have £50 or £100 but they can go out and riot.
"They are victims of exploitation and coercion."
The lobby group is made up of youth workers and clergy, amongst others, and campaigns against paramilitary shootings, beatings and intimidation.