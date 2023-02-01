Greater Skellig Coast named Ireland's first 'Hope Spot'
A swathe of ocean off the south-west coast of Ireland has become the country's first ever Hope Spot.
Hope Spots are places that are scientifically identified as critical to the health of the ocean.
They are designated by global marine conservation group, Mission Blue.
The Greater Skellig Coast joins 148 others already designated spots, including the Galápagos Islands, the Great Barrier Reef and parts of Antarctica.
It covers roughly 7,000sq km from Kenmare Bay in County Kerry to Loop Head in County Clare and includes the Skellig Islands.
It is home to critically endangered sharks, important seabird colonies and other animals threatened with extinction that use the area for breeding and feeding.
Protected, conserved and restored
Founder of Mission Blue and renowned oceanographer, Dr Sylvia Earle, said the announcement was being made at a "crucial" time for Ireland.
"In 2023, new national Marine Protected Area (MPA) legislation will be introduced for the first time," she added.
She said that 81% of Irish people believed the ocean needed to be protected, conserved and restored.
"This legislation will help achieve this very desirable protection."
A coalition of environmental NGOs and networks, Fair Seas, has campaigned for the area to be recognised as a Hope Spot, with the support of Sea Synergy, a marine awareness and activity centre based in Kerry.
Fair Seas has called for the Irish government to designate a minimum of 30% of Irish waters as Marine Protected Areas (MPA) by 2030.
"It is incredible to see a small part of Ireland's seas being recognised as critically important to global ocean health by Mission Blue, and joining the likes of the Galapágos Islands and other world-famous marine locations," said campaign manager Aoife O'Mahony.
"The Hope Spot will help us to raise awareness and bring the public closer to the ocean as we work to safeguard the water and the marine life within.
"This global recognition is even more critical now as we finalise our own national MPA legislation in Ireland.
"We have one chance to do this right and we owe it to the next generation to do this well."