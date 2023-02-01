Heart transplant boy's family angry after Chris-Heaton-Harris meeting
The father of a boy waiting for a heart transplant has said he is "very disappointed and very angry" after meeting the secretary of state.
Dáithí Mac Gabhann's family want Chris Heaton-Harris to implement stalled organ donation legislation.
Dáithí's Law would introduce an opt-out system which means people will automatically be considered donors unless they state otherwise.
Due to come in in the spring, it has been held up by the Stormont stalemate.
"Dáithí's Law's passed, it's the secondary legislation, it's the box-ticking, it's the crossing the Ts and dotting the Is of Dáithí's Law's and what that legislation is," Dáithí's father Mairtin said.
"Dáithí's Law deserves to have a go-live date in spring as planned and after the meeting today it looks like we're not getting that."
Northern Ireland is the only part of the UK where an opt-out system is not yet in place.
The family of Dáithí had long campaigned for a change in the law.
Mr Mac Gabhann added: "We were at the funeral of a young boy last week who died of the same condition as Dáithí - time is not on our side, we don't have the time.
"That is what the secretary of state basically said, that it will take too much time if it was to go through him."
BBC News NI understands that the Mr Heaton-Harris has written to party leaders saying he has asked officials to explore "possible avenues" to progress the issue, if the assembly fails to do so.
'Ready to be introduced'
The delay in enacting the law relates to extra legislation, which must be passed by Stormont.
In a communication seen by BBC News NI, the Department of Health said that "secondary legislation is required to clarify which organs and tissues are covered" under the opt-out system.
It states that legislation has been "prepared and is ready to be introduced" in the assembly, but the ongoing political deadlock means that cannot happen yet.
Stormont has been without a functioning government for 11 months as the Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) is blocking the formation over its opposition to the Northern Ireland Protocol.