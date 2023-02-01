Teen hacker who crashed KSI-Logan Paul fight site sentenced
- Published
A County Down teenager who created a computer virus which targeted hundreds of financial institutions, along with a server hosting a celebrity boxing match, has been given a suspended sentence.
Josh Maunder, 19, of Abbey Park in Bangor, pleaded guilty to 19 computer misuse offences at Belfast Crown Court.
They were committed between December 2017 and September 2018.
He was 15 when the offences occurred.
During sentencing, the court heard how Maunder targeted multiple websites and servers through what is known as a Distributed Denial of Service (DDoS) attack, which overloads a system with requests which are difficult to stop.
Those targeted included the Nationwide Building Society, the online game Torn.com and more notably the server hosting the boxing match between rapper KSI and Youtube star, Logan Paul.
This was done from a program called stress.wtf, which the court heard Maunder created from as young as 12-years-old.
'Online fame and kudos'
The judge said that while there was no doubt Maunder was highly skilled, he described the attacks as "malicious" and "unauthorised", adding that he believed Maunders was motivated by "online fame and kudos" from other online hackers, gamers and YouTubers.
Handing down the sentence to Maunders, the judge said he would "have to bear in mind you were a child when the offences were committed".
A total sentence of 20 months, suspended for three years, was passed.
PSNI Det Sgt McCarragher said Wednesday's sentencing was the result of a "complex investigation into a vast range of cyber-attacks with a domestic and international dimension".
The PSNI said Maunder had caused a substantial loss to a financial company, numerous police public information websites, a human rights group and also had involvement in organising an orchestrated cyber-attack on a pay-per-view celebrity boxing event.
"Further to this, he was in possession of malicious software and managed an online community of peers engaged in prolific computer misuse offences which was also successfully impacted by the investigation," PSNI Det Sgt McCarragher said.
"This should send a clear message to those involved in this type of crime that they will be vigorously pursued and brought before the courts to face the consequences of such activity."