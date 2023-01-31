Lagan College working with PSNI on safeguarding issue
A south Belfast school is working with the police and child protection services in relation to a safeguarding issue.
Parents with pupils at Lagan College were informed of the issue in a letter.
The school's chairman, Francis Martin, wrote that he could not comment on the circumstances of the case.
The Education Authority said the issue had been referred to the PSNI and that it would be "inappropriate to comment further".
It added that it would continue to work with Lagan College and other statutory agencies to provide "appropriate support and guidance".
'Robust safeguarding measures'
In the letter to parents, Mr Martin said he wanted to offer reassurance that child safety and wellbeing "continues to be our top priority".
He added that the school's policies around child protection and safeguarding were being fully adhered to.
"Lagan College has robust safeguarding measures in place and, where a concern is brought to our attention, immediate action is taken to remove any potential risk," Mr Martin wrote.
"We are working closely with the Education Authority's Child Protection Support Service, PSNI and other statutory agencies to ensure that all appropriate steps are being taken at present."
Lagan College, which opened in 1981, is Northern Ireland's oldest integrated school. Situated in the Castlereagh area of Belfast, it has more than 1,400 pupils.