Ulster and Queen's University staff begin 18 days of strike action
Some staff at Queen's University Belfast (QUB) and Ulster University (UU) are taking the first of 18 planned days of strike action on Wednesday.
Members of the University and College Union (UCU) are striking in dispute over pay, working conditions and pensions.
The union is planning 18 days of "unprecedented" walkouts at about 150 universities during February and March.
The umbrella body, Universities UK, has called the action "disappointing."
It comes as mass strike action is taking place throughout the UK.
The dispute between the UCU and the university employers has been a long-running one.
UCU members have been out on strike a number of times in recent years, most recently for three days in November 2022.
There have been recent talks between the union and the University and Colleges Employers Association (UCEA) over pay but no agreement was reached.
The UCEA, which represents 144 Higher Education institutions across the UK including QUB and UU, said they had made the union a "full and final pay offer of between 8% and 5%".
"This offer prioritises the disproportionate effect of high inflation falling on the lower paid but still with a minimum of 5% for all other members of staff," the UCEA said.
But the UCU said the offer was not enough and called for a "meaningful pay rise to help staff deal with the cost-of-living crisis".
The union's branch at QUB also said the pay offer was well below the current inflation rate of more than 10%.
Queen's University Branch President Prof Sean O'Connell said staff in universities had faced years of real-terms pay cuts.
"Employers have also yet to offer anything to resolve the sector-wide crisis in staff working conditions, precarious employment practices and pay gaps, all of which directly affect the student experience," he said.
"Staff working conditions are students' learning conditions, and staff are striking as a last resort.
"UCU at QUB hopes strike action will lead to a real improvement in staff pay and conditions, including for casualised student workers."
After Wednesday, further UCU walkouts are due to take place on Thursday 9 and Friday 10 February.
UCU members would then strike again on 14, 15, 16, 21, 22, 23, 27 and 28 February.
There would be further action on Wednesday 1 and Thursday 2 March, and then later in the month on 16,17, 20, 21 and 22 March.
Union members do not have to inform universities in advance if they will strike, so it is not clear how many classes or lectures will be cancelled by the action.
It is also not known exactly how many staff at QUB and UU will strike, but UCU is a union with hundreds of members at both universities.
A spokesperson for Queen's University said: "We appreciate the decision to engage in industrial action is not taken lightly and that staff do not wish to disrupt the education of our students, as they are our first priority.
"This is primarily a national dispute that the university cannot resolve unilaterally.
"Queen's will continue to use its influence to shape and inform the national debate and remains committed to working in partnership with all trade unions at a local level.
"We will be taking all necessary steps to minimise the impact of industrial action on the quality of services and support provided to our students and other stakeholders."