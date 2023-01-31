Silverbridge: Driver shaken after masked men attack car
A driver was left badly shaken after four masked men smashed a car's windows and then rammed the vehicle in Silverbridge, County Armagh.
The attack took place outside a gym on the Carrive Road at about 19:00 GMT on Monday, according to the police.
The gang used a metal bar to break the windows, before ramming the car with a dark-coloured Toyota Avensis.
"This was a terrifying experience for the driver," said Det Insp Alanna Moore. One man has been arrested.
The 32-year-old suspect is currently in custody.
Police described the incident as "a report of criminal damage" and appealed to witnesses or anyone with dash-cam or CCTV footage to contact them.