Lurgan: Shane Whitla shot dead in drug feud, court told
A man who was shot dead in Lurgan is believed to have been the victim of a feud involving drugs debts, a court has heard.
The claim was made during a bail application by Joshua Cotter, one of three men charged with the murder of Shane Whitla.
The 39-year-old was shot a number of times in an alleyway on 12 January.
After the shooting the father-of-four made his way to Lord Lurgan Park, where he collapsed and died.
Mr Cotter, 29, from Madrid Street in Belfast appeared by videolink at Omagh Magistrates Court.
A defence solicitor said Mr Cotter "strenuously and vociferously claims his innocence".
Objecting to bail, a detective constable said particles of cartridge discharge residue had been found on a balaclava, trousers and a hooded top seized from Mr Cotter's home.
'Feud involving drug debts'
The number of particles found would suggest the person wearing the clothing was present when a weapon was discharged.
"The history of this incident is a feud between an organised crime gang known as The Firm," the detective told the court.
"Threats were issued by a member of this gang to the victim the night before he was murdered.
"This is a feud involving drug debts," he added.
The detective said that police believed Mr Cotter was an active member of this gang.
However, that claim was challenged by the defence solicitor who said there was no evidence to support that theory.
He said Mr Cotter was originally from Belfast and had only recently moved to Lurgan.
During a police interview Mr Cotter said he had met his next-door neighbour, and co-accused, Jake O'Brien, 28, on the evening of the murder.
Later that night he said Mr O'Brien, from Church Walk in Lurgan, had brought freshly washed clothing to his house and asked him to dry them for him.
The solicitor said the police had already established that other clothing belonging to Mr O'Brien had particles of cartridge discharge residue.
The district judge adjourned the bail application until 10 February to allow time for DNA evidence to establish whether the clothing had been worn by Mr Cotter.
A third man 25-year-old Kevin Conway, from Deeny Drive in Lurgan, has also appeared in court accused of the murder.