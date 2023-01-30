South West Acute Hospital: Public meeting held over surgery move
A public meeting is being held about plans to temporarily withdraw emergency surgery at the South West Acute Hospital (SWAH) in Enniskillen.
The Western Trust said the move was necessary to protect the public's safety after it had problems recruiting surgical staff.
A public consultation on the plan was launched earlier this month.
Monday evening is the first of the public events, with numbers limited to 250 people.
A number of people unable to attend the meeting protested outside it.
Some of those opposed to the plans have said that regardless of matters raised at the meeting, the outcome of the consultation is pre-determined and nothing will change.
However, Dr Brendan Lavery, medical director of the Western Trust said: "The idea behind today is we're going to present the facts behind what has happened, we're going to listen to the public and no final decision has been made.
"This is a public consultation, our role really is to listen, we are public servants and that is what we're going to do."
The hospital's emergency department and other services including obstetrics will continue to operate as normal.
There will be seven public consultation events as well as virtual sessions and the trust will also be engaging with staff.
The consultation process will run until April and the trust said a final decision will be made in the summer.