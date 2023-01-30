Shankill Road: Man arrested under Terrorism Act after bar damaged
- Published
A 60-year-old man has been arrested under the Terrorism Act after a Belfast bar was extensively damaged on Friday evening.
He was arrested at Belfast City Airport on Sunday night and remains in custody, police have said.
About 20 masked men, some with baseball bats, entered Bar Berlin on the Shankill Road at about 19:15 GMT.
A number of windows and televisions were smashed inside the bar before the group left.
No-one was injured during the incident.
A 59-year-old man, also arrested by detectives from the Paramilitary Crime Task Force, was released on bail on Sunday to allow for further enquiries.
Police have asked for any witnesses or anyone with CCTV or dashcam footage to come forward.