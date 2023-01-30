Samuel McAuley: Tributes paid to 'delightful young man' hit by bus
- Published
Tributes have been paid to a "kind and warm" 26-year-old who died after being hit by a bus near Belfast City Hall on Saturday night.
Samuel McAuley from Belfast was killed in the incident in Donegall Square West shortly before 19:40 GMT.
Police said the driver of the bus was spoken to at the scene.
Charity, church and community groups who knew Mr McAuley took to social media to remember him.
'Everyone loved Sammy'
Compassion Belfast said he had been a regular at its Tool Box project where he did woodwork.
"Everyone loved Sammy. He had a beautiful warmth of character, was a great one for a good yarn, very funny - always polite and courteous," a social media post said.
"He wore his heart on his sleeve and his openness and honesty about his life experiences were an inspiration to all of us who shared a work bench with him. The room just wont be the same without him."
A member of New Life City Church said Mr McAuley had been a regular at Friday night drop-ins and sent thoughts and prayers to his family.
The charity WAVE Trauma Centre, said he was a "delightful young man, kind and welcoming".
Bus operator, Translink, said its thoughts were with everyone affected by the tragedy.
Police and Translink investigations are taking place.
Detectives urged witnesses, or anyone who may have dashcam or mobile phone footage of the incident, to contact them.